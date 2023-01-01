International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Bought by FSM Wealth Advisors LLC

FSM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 77.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,872 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CRA Financial Services LLC lifted its position in International Business Machines by 2.2% in the second quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 3,694 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank increased its stake in International Business Machines by 5.6% during the third quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,510 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Argyle Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in International Business Machines by 0.3% during the third quarter. Argyle Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,227 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,235,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Win Advisors Inc. increased its stake in International Business Machines by 52.3% during the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Winthrop Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in International Business Machines by 1.7% during the second quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,813 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.90% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $112.00 to $111.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $158.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “inline” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at International Business Machines

International Business Machines Stock Performance

In other International Business Machines news, VP Bene Robert F. Del sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.36, for a total value of $445,080.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,553 shares in the company, valued at $2,159,083.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of International Business Machines stock opened at $140.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.89. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $115.54 and a 52 week high of $153.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $142.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.06.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $14.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.55 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 41.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.52 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.68%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 481.76%.

About International Business Machines

(Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.