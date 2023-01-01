Insider Buying: The Law Debenture Co. p.l.c. (LON:LWDB) Insider Buys £2,836.91 in Stock

The Law Debenture Co. p.l.c. (LON:LWDB – Get Rating) insider Trish Houston purchased 367 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 773 ($9.33) per share, for a total transaction of £2,836.91 ($3,423.74).

Law Debenture Price Performance

Shares of LON LWDB opened at GBX 771 ($9.30) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.67, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 3.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 765.68 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 744.56. The stock has a market capitalization of £986.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 626.83. The Law Debenture Co. p.l.c. has a fifty-two week low of GBX 649 ($7.83) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 834.32 ($10.07).

Get Law Debenture alerts:

Law Debenture Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 7.25 ($0.09) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 22nd. Law Debenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.88%.

About Law Debenture

The Law Debenture Corporation p.l.c., an investment trust, provides independent professional services. The company operates in two segments, Investment portfolio and Independent Professional Services. It provides corporate trust services, including bond/security trustee, escrow agent, facility agent, and bespoke trust solutions; governance services, such as pension trustee services comprising independent trustees, trustee chair, and sole corporate trustee; independent outsourced pensions executive services, including pensions management, scheme secretarial, and specialist support services to pension scheme trustees and corporates; and whistleblowing services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Law Debenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Law Debenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.