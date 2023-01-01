InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INM) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 48,500 shares, an increase of 62.8% from the November 30th total of 29,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 854,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On InMed Pharmaceuticals

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in InMed Pharmaceuticals stock. UBS Group AG bought a new position in InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INM – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 5,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000. UBS Group AG owned about 0.62% of InMed Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing. 14.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

InMed Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 27.3 %

InMed Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.02. The stock had a trading volume of 2,809,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,822. InMed Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.23 and a 12 month high of $35.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 million, a P/E ratio of -0.07 and a beta of -0.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

About InMed Pharmaceuticals

InMed Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:INM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 11th. The company reported ($4.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.25) by $0.19. InMed Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 169.59% and a negative net margin of 1,356.41%. The business had revenue of $0.32 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that InMed Pharmaceuticals will post -17.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, develops a pipeline of prescription-based products. The company operates through two segments, the InMed and the BayMedica. The InMed segment researches and develops cannabinoid-based pharmaceuticals products. The BayMedica segment develops proprietary manufacturing technologies to produce and sell rare cannabinoids for the health and wellness industry.

