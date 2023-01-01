Huobi BTC Reaches Market Cap of $645.67 Million (HBTC)

Huobi BTC (HBTC) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 1st. One Huobi BTC token can currently be purchased for approximately $16,568.70 or 0.99967693 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Huobi BTC has a total market cap of $645.67 million and approximately $9,665.30 worth of Huobi BTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Huobi BTC has traded down 1.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi BTC Token Profile

Huobi BTC’s genesis date was February 14th, 2020. Huobi BTC’s total supply is 38,969 tokens. Huobi BTC’s official website is www.hbtc.finance/en-us. The official message board for Huobi BTC is medium.com/@hbtc_finance. The Reddit community for Huobi BTC is https://reddit.com/r/huobiglobal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Huobi BTC’s official Twitter account is @hbtc_official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Huobi BTC

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched by Huobi Global and deployed on the Ethereum network, Huobi BTC (HBTC) token aims to promote the growth of the decentralized marketplace by injecting Bitcoin (BTC), the largest and most liquid asset, into the decentralized finance (DeFi) eco-system. HBTC maintains a strict, asset-backed 1:1 peg to BTC. Every 1HBTC issued will be fully backed by the same BTC asset quantity to ensure users can perform a 1:1 exchange between HBTC and BTC at any time.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi BTC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Huobi BTC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Huobi BTC using one of the exchanges listed above.

