Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC Sells 78 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,898 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78 shares during the quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sage Rhino Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 62,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,755,000 after buying an additional 4,818 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 4,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,582,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 712,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,754,000 after purchasing an additional 44,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrive Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,674,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

VB stock opened at $183.54 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $187.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $186.16. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $168.65 and a 1 year high of $229.60.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.