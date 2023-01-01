Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 788,600 shares, a growth of 18.8% from the November 30th total of 664,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 208,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Horace Mann Educators in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Horace Mann Educators Price Performance

Shares of HMN traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.37. 137,878 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 216,300. Horace Mann Educators has a one year low of $32.60 and a one year high of $42.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.76 and a 200 day moving average of $36.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.89 and a beta of 0.41.

Horace Mann Educators Dividend Announcement

Horace Mann Educators ( NYSE:HMN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.10. Horace Mann Educators had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 6.67%. The business had revenue of $343.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.85 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Horace Mann Educators will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. Horace Mann Educators’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.52%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Horace Mann Educators news, EVP Matthew P. Sharpe sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.66, for a total transaction of $131,810.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,292,364.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,500 shares of company stock valued at $397,285. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Horace Mann Educators

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HMN. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Horace Mann Educators by 29.8% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,350 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 1.3% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,794 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 2.0% during the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 16,929 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 2.3% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 15,161 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 6.4% during the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 5,850 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period.

Horace Mann Educators Company Profile

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance holding company in the United States. It operates in three segments: Property & Casualty, Life & Retirement, and Supplemental & Group Benefits. The company underwrites and markets personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including personal lines auto and property insurance products; supplemental insurance products, which include cancer, heart, hospital, supplemental disability, and accident coverages; retirement products, such as tax-qualified fixed and variable annuities; and life insurance products comprising whole life and term, as well as indexed universal life insurance products.

