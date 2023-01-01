Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Stock Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ HOMB opened at $22.79 on Wednesday. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $19.83 and a one year high of $26.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 15.61 and a beta of 1.17.

About Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

