Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.

Hillenbrand Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Hillenbrand stock opened at $42.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.92. Hillenbrand has a 1-year low of $36.16 and a 1-year high of $53.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Hillenbrand Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. This is a boost from Hillenbrand’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.34%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hillenbrand Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HI. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Hillenbrand by 1.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,551,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,490,000 after purchasing an additional 32,595 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Hillenbrand by 6.7% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,384,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,562,000 after purchasing an additional 150,344 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Hillenbrand by 7.1% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,495,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,912,000 after purchasing an additional 98,830 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Hillenbrand by 5.4% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,449,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,214,000 after purchasing an additional 73,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Channing Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Hillenbrand by 19.9% during the third quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 1,227,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,083,000 after purchasing an additional 203,713 shares in the last quarter. 85.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, as well as offers equipment system design services; and provides screening and separating equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

