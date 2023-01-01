Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.
Hillenbrand Trading Up 0.6 %
Shares of Hillenbrand stock opened at $42.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.92. Hillenbrand has a 1-year low of $36.16 and a 1-year high of $53.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.81.
Hillenbrand Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. This is a boost from Hillenbrand’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.34%.
Hillenbrand Company Profile
Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, as well as offers equipment system design services; and provides screening and separating equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.
