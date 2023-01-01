HEX (HEX) Price Reaches $0.0187 on Major Exchanges

HEX (HEX) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 1st. HEX has a market capitalization of $10.72 billion and approximately $3.46 million worth of HEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, HEX has traded 17.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One HEX token can currently be purchased for about $0.0187 or 0.00000113 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002747 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000274 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000340 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $76.52 or 0.00461754 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000194 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $486.59 or 0.02936182 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,896.63 or 0.29547515 BTC.
HEX Token Profile
HEX’s launch date was December 2nd, 2019. HEX’s total supply is 633,542,658,973 tokens and its circulating supply is 572,170,573,415 tokens. The Reddit community for HEX is https://reddit.com/r/hexcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for HEX is hex.com. HEX’s official Twitter account is @hexcrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling HEX
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEX directly using U.S. dollars.
