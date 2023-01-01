Hedron Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $404,053.52 (HDRN)

Hedron (HDRN) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 31st. One Hedron token can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Hedron has traded down 14.6% against the US dollar. Hedron has a market capitalization of $42.07 million and approximately $404,053.52 worth of Hedron was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Hedron

Hedron’s launch date was February 25th, 2022. Hedron’s total supply is 70,730,351,010,686 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,930,166,238,588 tokens. The official website for Hedron is hedron.pro. The Reddit community for Hedron is https://reddit.com/r/HedronCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hedron’s official Twitter account is @hedroncrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Hedron

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedron (HDRN) is a collection of smart contracts that live on the Ethereum and PulseChain blockchain(s). Hedron builds on top of HEX to allow stakers to mint and borrow HDRN tokens against their active HEX stakes. Hedron also allows stakers to trade their HEX stakes as NFT tokens on any compatible NFT marketplace. Hedron has no admin keys and no kill switches. Just like HEX, Hedron is completely decentralized with zero counterparty risk.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedron directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedron should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hedron using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

