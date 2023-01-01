Hedera Price Reaches $0.0364 on Major Exchanges (HBAR)

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 31st. During the last seven days, Hedera has traded down 17.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Hedera coin can now be purchased for about $0.0364 or 0.00000220 BTC on popular exchanges. Hedera has a market capitalization of $913.73 million and $22.82 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Hedera alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.85 or 0.00065585 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.32 or 0.00056372 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001041 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00024009 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00007525 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001501 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00003370 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000191 BTC.

About Hedera

Hedera (HBAR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,136,978,704 coins. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Hedera is hedera.com/blog. The official website for Hedera is www.hedera.com.

Hedera Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 25,136,978,704.266357 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.03699197 USD and is down -4.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 120 active market(s) with $22,790,270.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedera should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hedera using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hedera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hedera and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.