Head-To-Head Review: PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) vs. Rumble (NASDAQ:RUM)

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Rating) and Rumble (NASDAQ:RUM – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

PubMatic has a beta of 0.68, suggesting that its share price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rumble has a beta of -0.45, suggesting that its share price is 145% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares PubMatic and Rumble’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PubMatic $226.91 million 2.97 $56.60 million $0.78 16.42 Rumble N/A N/A -$17.91 million N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

PubMatic has higher revenue and earnings than Rumble.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for PubMatic and Rumble, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PubMatic 0 2 5 0 2.71 Rumble 0 1 0 0 2.00

PubMatic presently has a consensus target price of $23.63, suggesting a potential upside of 84.43%. Given PubMatic’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe PubMatic is more favorable than Rumble.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

41.6% of PubMatic shares are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of PubMatic shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares PubMatic and Rumble’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PubMatic 17.14% 17.48% 8.67% Rumble N/A -11.05% -2.22%

Summary

PubMatic beats Rumble on 11 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PubMatic

PubMatic, Inc. provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles. In addition, it offers Real-Time Bidding (RTB) programmatic technologies, which provides various selling options across screens and ad formats; digital advertising inventory quality solutions to detect and filter out invalid traffic and other nefarious activity; Ad quality solutions targeting the reduction of security issues, quality issues, and performance issues; Identity Hub, an identity solution that allows for the use of any advertiser preferred user identifier in a scaled and privacy-compliant fashion; Audience Encore, an audience data platform; and cross-platform video, a sell side platform, which connects trusted video buyers to premium publishers. The company's platform supports an array of ad formats and digital device types, including mobile app, mobile web, desktop, display, video, over-the-top (OTT), connected television, and media. PubMatic, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Redwood City, California.

About Rumble

Rumble Inc. operates video sharing platforms. The company operates rumble.com, a platform that enables video creators to host, livestream, manage, distribute, and create OTT feeds, as well as monetize their content. It also operates locals.com, a subscription-based video sharing platform. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Longboat Key, Florida.

