HC Wainwright Increases Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN) Price Target to $7.00

Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by HC Wainwright from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Terns Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th.

Terns Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Terns Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $10.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $382.87 million, a PE ratio of -4.85 and a beta of -0.71. Terns Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.45 and a one year high of $10.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.69 and a 200 day moving average of $4.92.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Terns Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:TERN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.07. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Terns Pharmaceuticals will post -1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Terns Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Biosciences Fund V. L.P. Lav sold 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.50, for a total value of $8,250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 405,583 shares in the company, valued at $2,230,706.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, major shareholder Biosciences Fund V. L.P. Lav sold 1,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.50, for a total transaction of $8,250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 405,583 shares in the company, valued at $2,230,706.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc bought 137,931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.25 per share, with a total value of $999,999.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,882,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,400,691.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Terns Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $995,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in Terns Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Terns Pharmaceuticals by 165.5% during the second quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 57,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 36,074 shares during the last quarter. Commodore Capital LP bought a new position in Terns Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,213,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC boosted its stake in Terns Pharmaceuticals by 85.7% during the third quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 600,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,534,000 after buying an additional 276,984 shares during the last quarter.

Terns Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small-molecule single-agent and combination therapy candidates for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and obesity. The company develops TERN-101, a liver-distributed and non-bile acid farnesoid X receptor agonist, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of NASH; and TERN-201, a vascular adhesion protein-1 inhibitor that is in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of NASH.

Featured Articles

