Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWBK) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWBK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,700 shares, a growth of 45.4% from the November 30th total of 16,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.8 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hawthorn Bancshares

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares during the third quarter valued at $397,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 6.7% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 217,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,754,000 after purchasing an additional 13,718 shares during the period. PL Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 3.7% during the second quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 354,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,344,000 after purchasing an additional 12,587 shares during the period. InterOcean Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares during the second quarter valued at $286,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares during the second quarter valued at $202,000. 32.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hawthorn Bancshares alerts:

Hawthorn Bancshares Stock Performance

HWBK stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.77. The company had a trading volume of 2,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,503. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.38 million, a P/E ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 0.43. Hawthorn Bancshares has a one year low of $21.06 and a one year high of $27.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.73.

Hawthorn Bancshares Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Hawthorn Bancshares’s payout ratio is 21.14%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Hawthorn Bancshares in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

About Hawthorn Bancshares

(Get Rating)

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Hawthorn Bank that provides commercial and personal banking services. It accepts checking, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other time deposit accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers commercial and industrial, single payment personal, installment, commercial and residential real estate, and consumer loans, as well as equipment, operating, and small business administration loans; and debit and credit cards.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hawthorn Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawthorn Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.