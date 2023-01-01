Grupo Comercial Chedraui, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GCHEF) Short Interest Update

Grupo Comercial Chedraui, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GCHEF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 340,900 shares, a growth of 30.9% from the November 30th total of 260,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Grupo Comercial Chedraui Price Performance

OTCMKTS GCHEF remained flat at $1.92 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.92. Grupo Comercial Chedraui has a twelve month low of $1.57 and a twelve month high of $1.93.

Get Grupo Comercial Chedraui alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Itau BBA Securities lowered Grupo Comercial Chedraui from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a 84.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 28th.

Grupo Comercial Chedraui Company Profile

Grupo Comercial Chedraui, SAB. de C.V. operates self-service stores. The company operates through three segments: Retail in Mexico, Retail in the United States, and Real Estate. Its stores sell electronic goods, perishables, cloths, groceries, and general merchandise. The company also leases commercial space to third parties; and operates and maintains shopping centers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Comercial Chedraui Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Comercial Chedraui and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.