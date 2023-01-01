Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GRBMF) Short Interest Up 65.7% in December

Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GRBMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,947,300 shares, an increase of 65.7% from the November 30th total of 2,381,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9,868.3 days.

Grupo Bimbo Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS GRBMF remained flat at $4.20 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.70. Grupo Bimbo has a 1-year low of $2.33 and a 1-year high of $4.71.

Grupo Bimbo Company Profile

Grupo Bimbo, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells various bakery products. The company offers sliced bread, buns and rolls, pastries, cakes, cookies, toast bread, English muffins, bagels, tortillas and flatbreads, salty snacks, and confectionery products. It provides its products under approximately 100 brands.

