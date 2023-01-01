Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GRBMF) Short Interest Up 65.7% in December

Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GRBMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,947,300 shares, an increase of 65.7% from the November 30th total of 2,381,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9,868.3 days.
Grupo Bimbo Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS GRBMF remained flat at $4.20 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.70. Grupo Bimbo has a 1-year low of $2.33 and a 1-year high of $4.71.
Grupo Bimbo Company Profile
