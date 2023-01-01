Golem Price Reaches $0.18 on Major Exchanges (GLM)

Golem (GLM) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 1st. Golem has a market cap of $177.57 million and approximately $2.26 million worth of Golem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Golem has traded 9.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Golem token can currently be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00001073 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Golem Token Profile

Golem launched on November 11th, 2016. Golem’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Golem is https://reddit.com/r/golemproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Golem’s official Twitter account is @golemproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Golem’s official website is golem.network. Golem’s official message board is blog.golemproject.net.

Buying and Selling Golem

According to CryptoCompare, “The Golem Network is a decentralized computation network. Using Golem users can buy or sell computational power from other users in a peer to peer environment. Golem is built using Ethereum smart contracts as a transaction system for nano-payments within the network. Golem Network Tokens (GNT) will serve as a secure medium for all transactions within the Golem Network.Starting 19 NOV 2020, Golem Network Token is migrating towards an ERC20 token, mainly because New Golem’s transaction framework is built on Ethereum’s Layer 2, and this scaling method requires tokens to be ERC-20.Migrate your GNT to the new, ERC-20 GLM token -“

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Golem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Golem should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Golem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

