Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 470,000 shares, a growth of 93.0% from the November 30th total of 243,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,978,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of QYLD. MAS Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 154,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,254,000 after acquiring an additional 37,925 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 123.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 172,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,620,000 after purchasing an additional 95,402 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 6.7% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 53,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 3,333 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:QYLD traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.91. The stock had a trading volume of 6,162,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,176,300. Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF has a twelve month low of $15.00 and a twelve month high of $22.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.90.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.161 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.14%.

