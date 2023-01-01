Global Self Storage, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELF) Short Interest Update

Global Self Storage, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, a growth of 19.6% from the November 30th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Global Self Storage during the third quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Marathon Capital Management acquired a new stake in Global Self Storage during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,116,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Global Self Storage by 95.4% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 37,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 18,108 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Global Self Storage by 26.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 201,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after buying an additional 42,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. raised its stake in Global Self Storage by 47.1% during the third quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 12,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.27% of the company’s stock.

Global Self Storage Price Performance

SELF traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $4.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,419. The stock has a market cap of $54.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.43 and a beta of 0.23. Global Self Storage has a 1 year low of $4.75 and a 1 year high of $7.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.01 and its 200 day moving average is $5.49.

Global Self Storage Announces Dividend

Global Self Storage Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a $0.072 dividend. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. Global Self Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.58%.

Global Self Storage is a self-administered and self-managed REIT that owns, operates, manages, acquires, develops and redevelops self-storage properties. The company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers.

Featured Stories

