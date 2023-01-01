Genesis Vision Price Reaches $0.11 on Major Exchanges (GVT)

Genesis Vision (GVT) traded 18.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 31st. Genesis Vision has a total market capitalization of $501,914.13 and approximately $2,770.17 worth of Genesis Vision was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Genesis Vision token can currently be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000686 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Genesis Vision has traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Genesis Vision Profile

Genesis Vision’s genesis date was October 15th, 2017. Genesis Vision’s total supply is 4,436,644 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,426,883 tokens. The Reddit community for Genesis Vision is https://reddit.com/r/genesisvision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Genesis Vision’s official website is genesis.vision. Genesis Vision’s official Twitter account is @genesis_vision and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Genesis Vision Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Genesis Vision is a private trust fund management. GVT is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that serves as currency in Genesis Vision's ecosystem. It is used for all investment operations and profit distributions.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Genesis Vision directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Genesis Vision should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Genesis Vision using one of the exchanges listed above.

