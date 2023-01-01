General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Sold by Quattro Financial Advisors LLC

Quattro Financial Advisors LLC decreased its position in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,300 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 7,700 shares during the quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $1,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in General Motors by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 15,559 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 2,539 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in General Motors by 165.3% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 266,989 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $11,678,000 after purchasing an additional 166,336 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its position in General Motors by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 9,065 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in General Motors by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 194,418 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,504,000 after purchasing an additional 12,184 shares during the period. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in General Motors by 1,084.0% during the 1st quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 159,520 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,977,000 after purchasing an additional 146,047 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.92% of the company’s stock.

Get General Motors alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GM shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on General Motors from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on General Motors from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup boosted their price target on General Motors from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on General Motors from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.74.

General Motors Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of General Motors stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $33.64. 11,807,418 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,535,671. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $30.33 and a fifty-two week high of $67.21.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $41.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.05 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 6.57%. General Motors’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that General Motors will post 7.05 EPS for the current year.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. General Motors’s payout ratio is 6.10%.

General Motors Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.