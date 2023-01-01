Gateway Protocol Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $68.48 Million (GWP)

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 31st. Gateway Protocol has a market capitalization of $68.48 million and approximately $451,121.80 worth of Gateway Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Gateway Protocol has traded down 1.6% against the US dollar. One Gateway Protocol token can currently be bought for about $2.53 or 0.00015294 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Gateway Protocol Profile

Gateway Protocol’s genesis date was February 23rd, 2022. Gateway Protocol’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,063,134 tokens. The official website for Gateway Protocol is www.gwprotocol.com. Gateway Protocol’s official Twitter account is @gwprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Gateway Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@gw.protocol.

Gateway Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Gateway Protocol (GWP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Gateway Protocol has a current supply of 3,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Gateway Protocol is 2.51224582 USD and is up 0.37 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $491,602.05 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.gwprotocol.com/.”

