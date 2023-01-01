FSM Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

FSM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,574 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $527,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 8,065 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,013,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 114.1% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 16,375 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,088,000 after purchasing an additional 8,728 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 104.4% during the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 1,173 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 52.4% during the 1st quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 1,399 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,276 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999 shares during the last quarter. 76.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:SHW opened at $237.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $61.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.12, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $238.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $233.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a fifty-two week low of $195.24 and a fifty-two week high of $353.27.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.78 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 90.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is currently 32.48%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SHW shares. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $280.00 to $257.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $325.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $277.32.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

(Get Rating)

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.



