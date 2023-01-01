FSM Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 2,497 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

FSM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,859 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,497 shares during the period. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clarius Group LLC raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 13,581 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,534,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC increased its position in QUALCOMM by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 148,967 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $16,830,000 after buying an additional 2,903 shares in the last quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC increased its position in QUALCOMM by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC now owns 3,333 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Lockerman Financial Group Inc. increased its position in QUALCOMM by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lockerman Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,088 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Markets Cayman LP increased its position in QUALCOMM by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP now owns 9,030 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 70.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.10, for a total value of $350,463.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.10, for a total transaction of $350,463.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total transaction of $642,909.09. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,125,334.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,912 shares of company stock worth $4,226,187 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

A number of brokerages recently commented on QCOM. Cowen decreased their target price on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI set a $120.00 target price on QUALCOMM in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Barclays decreased their target price on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.31.

QUALCOMM stock opened at $109.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $117.54 and a 200-day moving average of $126.96. The firm has a market cap of $123.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.20. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $101.93 and a 1-year high of $193.58.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.74. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 29.27% and a return on equity of 86.71%. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.38 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8.92 EPS for the current year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.36%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

