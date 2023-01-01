Frontera Energy Co. (OTCMKTS:FECCF) Short Interest Down 31.3% in December

Frontera Energy Co. (OTCMKTS:FECCF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 129,300 shares, a decrease of 31.3% from the November 30th total of 188,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.9 days.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Frontera Energy from C$19.00 to C$16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 13th.

Shares of FECCF traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,038. Frontera Energy has a 1-year low of $6.73 and a 1-year high of $12.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.25.

Frontera Energy Corporation explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas in South America. The company has a portfolio of assets, which consists of interests in 35 exploration and production blocks in Colombia, Ecuador, Guyana, and Peru; and in pipeline and port facilities in Colombia.

