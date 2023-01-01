Fortune Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FRIVF) Upgraded to “Buy” at HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of Fortune Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FRIVF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $7.40 price target on the stock.
Fortune Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance
Shares of FRIVF stock opened at $0.81 on Wednesday. Fortune Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $0.81 and a one year high of $1.02.
About Fortune Real Estate Investment Trust
