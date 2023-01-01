Flux Power Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLUX) Short Interest Update

Flux Power Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLUX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 380,100 shares, an increase of 43.7% from the November 30th total of 264,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 55,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.9 days. Approximately 3.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Flux Power

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Flux Power by 2.3% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 385,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $988,000 after purchasing an additional 8,645 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Flux Power by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 43,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Flux Power by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 2,998,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,767,000 after buying an additional 225,609 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new position in Flux Power during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Flux Power during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.34% of the company’s stock.

Flux Power Stock Up 2.3 %

FLUX traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.97. The company had a trading volume of 84,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,330. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.26. The company has a market cap of $63.64 million, a P/E ratio of -4.67 and a beta of 1.18. Flux Power has a 1 year low of $1.89 and a 1 year high of $5.45.

About Flux Power

Flux Power ( NASDAQ:FLUX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.01). Flux Power had a negative return on equity of 98.94% and a negative net margin of 25.26%. The business had revenue of $17.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.45 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Flux Power will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

Flux Power Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary Flux Power, Inc, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells lithium-ion energy storage solutions for lift trucks, airport ground support equipment, and other industrial and commercial applications in the North America. It offers battery management system (BMS) that provides cell balancing, charging, discharging, monitoring, and communication between the pack and the forklift.

