First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) Short Interest Update

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 74,100 shares, an increase of 19.1% from the November 30th total of 62,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 453,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FMB. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,737,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,253,000 after acquiring an additional 129,391 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,101,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,504,000 after acquiring an additional 279,580 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 769,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,814,000 after acquiring an additional 10,869 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 580,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,304,000 after acquiring an additional 23,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 502,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,959 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Managed Municipal ETF alerts:

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:FMB remained flat at $50.11 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 828,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 393,640. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a twelve month low of $48.07 and a twelve month high of $57.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.21.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a positive change from First Trust Managed Municipal ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.