First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCRD) Short Interest Up 48.2% in December

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCRD – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,900 shares, an increase of 48.2% from the November 30th total of 19,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 132,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ FCRD traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.26. 78,258 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,602. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.21 and its 200-day moving average is $3.68. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC has a 52-week low of $2.74 and a 52-week high of $4.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15.

Get First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC alerts:

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC (NASDAQ:FCRD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC had a positive return on equity of 7.27% and a negative net margin of 92.12%. The firm had revenue of $8.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.82 million. As a group, analysts forecast that First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.33%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC’s payout ratio is -46.81%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 20,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 6,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Claybrook Capital LLC raised its position in First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC by 121.5% in the 2nd quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC now owns 63,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 34,710 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.17% of the company’s stock.

About First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC

(Get Rating)

THL Credit, Inc is a business development company specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund seeks to invest in debt and equity securities of middle market companies. It seeks to invest in PIPES, growth, acquisition, market or product expansion, recapitalization, mature, and change of control transactions in both sponsored and unsponsored issuers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.