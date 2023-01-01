First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNLC) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNLC – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday.

Shares of First Bancorp stock opened at $29.94 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $330.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 0.54. First Bancorp has a 52 week low of $27.42 and a 52 week high of $36.80.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNLC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $24.08 million during the quarter. First Bancorp had a net margin of 37.91% and a return on equity of 16.98%.

In other news, Director Kimberly Swan acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.46 per share, for a total transaction of $29,460.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,334 shares in the company, valued at $186,599.64. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 5.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in First Bancorp by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 459,504 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,659,000 after purchasing an additional 4,293 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in First Bancorp by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 430,391 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,946,000 after purchasing an additional 6,227 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in First Bancorp by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 166,795 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,017,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in First Bancorp by 57.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 137,091 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,131,000 after purchasing an additional 49,984 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in First Bancorp by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 96,488 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,658,000 after purchasing an additional 4,209 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.85% of the company’s stock.

The First Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for First National Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers various deposit products, including demand, NOW, savings, money market, and certificates of deposit accounts. The company also provides commercial real estate loan products, such as mortgage loans to finance investments in real property comprising multi-family residential, commercial/retail, office, industrial, hotel, educational, and other specific or mixed use properties; commercial construction loans to finance construction of owner- and non-owner occupied commercial real estate properties; and other commercial loans, which include revolving and term loan obligations to business and corporate enterprises for the purpose of financing working capital or capital investment.

