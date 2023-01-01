Federal Home Loan Mortgage Co. (OTCMKTS:FMCC) Short Interest Down 57.6% in December

Federal Home Loan Mortgage Co. (OTCMKTS:FMCC – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,407,900 shares, a decrease of 57.6% from the November 30th total of 15,100,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,931,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Federal Home Loan Mortgage from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $1.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 15th.

Get Federal Home Loan Mortgage alerts:

Federal Home Loan Mortgage Price Performance

OTCMKTS:FMCC remained flat at $0.35 during trading hours on Friday. 2,192,899 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,669,333. The firm has a market cap of $229.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.44 and its 200-day moving average is $0.51. Federal Home Loan Mortgage has a 12-month low of $0.35 and a 12-month high of $0.95.

Federal Home Loan Mortgage Company Profile

Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation operates in the secondary mortgage market in the United States. The company purchases single-family and multifamily residential mortgage loans originated by lenders, as well as invests in mortgage loans and mortgage-related securities. It operates through two segments, Single-family and Multifamily.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Home Loan Mortgage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Home Loan Mortgage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.