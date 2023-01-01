Ethereum Classic Trading Down 4.4% This Week (ETC)

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 31st. During the last week, Ethereum Classic has traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Ethereum Classic coin can now be bought for about $15.68 or 0.00094861 BTC on popular exchanges. Ethereum Classic has a market cap of $2.18 billion and $66.94 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16,534.56 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0696 or 0.00000421 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.44 or 0.00419971 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00022020 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00002176 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $146.81 or 0.00887927 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $96.61 or 0.00584311 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006036 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.03 or 0.00248146 BTC.
- Zcash (ZEC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.19 or 0.00224897 BTC.
Ethereum Classic Coin Profile
ETC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 138,733,890 coins. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ethereum Classic’s official message board is forum.ethereumclassic.org. Ethereum Classic’s official website is ethereumclassic.org.
Buying and Selling Ethereum Classic
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Classic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ethereum Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
