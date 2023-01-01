Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Essential Utilities from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Bank of America cut Essential Utilities from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Essential Utilities to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Essential Utilities to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $51.86.

Get Essential Utilities alerts:

Essential Utilities Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSE:WTRG opened at $47.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.97, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.65. Essential Utilities has a 12-month low of $38.50 and a 12-month high of $53.93.

Essential Utilities Dividend Announcement

Essential Utilities ( NYSE:WTRG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 22.04%. The company had revenue of $434.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $376.00 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Essential Utilities will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.287 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is 64.97%.

Insider Transactions at Essential Utilities

In other news, Director Ellen T. Ruff sold 8,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.96, for a total value of $410,537.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,293,577.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Essential Utilities

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in Essential Utilities by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 58,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,685,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 1.5% in the first quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 1.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 15,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Essential Utilities by 1.7% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 14,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.96% of the company’s stock.

About Essential Utilities

(Get Rating)

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.