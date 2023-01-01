Elrond Price Down 1.3% This Week (EGLD)

Elrond (EGLD) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 1st. One Elrond coin can currently be bought for about $32.83 or 0.00198129 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Elrond has traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Elrond has a market capitalization of $784.89 million and $11.89 million worth of Elrond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002786 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000274 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000340 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- Terra (LUNA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00007720 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $76.46 or 0.00461199 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000194 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $489.28 or 0.02951486 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
Elrond Coin Profile
Elrond uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 3rd, 2020. Elrond’s total supply is 23,016,298 coins and its circulating supply is 23,904,761 coins. Elrond’s official Twitter account is @elrondnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Elrond is https://reddit.com/r/elrondnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Elrond’s official website is elrond.com. Elrond’s official message board is elrond.com/blog.
Buying and Selling Elrond
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elrond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elrond should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Elrond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
