Electroneum One Day Trading Volume Hits $25,492.01 (ETN)

Electroneum (ETN) traded 4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 31st. Electroneum has a market capitalization of $35.73 million and $25,492.01 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Electroneum has traded 4.5% lower against the dollar. One Electroneum coin can now be purchased for $0.0020 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006037 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001027 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000636 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002743 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00010879 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000013 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Electroneum Profile

Electroneum (CRYPTO:ETN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 14th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,936,227,441 coins. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Electroneum is electroneum.com. The official message board for Electroneum is electroneum.com/blog. The Reddit community for Electroneum is https://reddit.com/r/electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Electroneum

According to CryptoCompare, “Electroneum is a mobile-phone-based crypto platform that offers an instant payment system. The project was formed in July 2017 and launched in September 2017 as the first U.K.-based cryptocurrency after completing a $40 million ICO.The focus of the Electroneum project is to provide the quickest and safest crypto transaction with minimal fees for the world’s unbanked population, which accounts for a billion of the world’s population.Continuing its focus on giving individuals with only access to smartphones a cheap and easy way to spend money all over the world, Electroneum launched its wallet manager in December 2017.In March 2018, Electroneum launched the first Android mobile “mining” application where people could take advantage of the processors of their device to mine ETN coins. In April of the same year, it secured a patent for instant crypto transactions.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electroneum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Electroneum using one of the exchanges listed above.

