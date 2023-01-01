Electricité de France S.A. (OTCMKTS:ECIFF) Short Interest Update

Electricité de France S.A. (OTCMKTS:ECIFF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 153,500 shares, a drop of 29.5% from the November 30th total of 217,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,535.0 days.

Electricité de France Stock Performance

Electricité de France stock remained flat at $12.75 during midday trading on Friday. Electricité de France has a 52-week low of $7.75 and a 52-week high of $12.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.44.

Get Electricité de France alerts:

Electricité de France Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Electricité de France SA, an integrated energy company, engages in the power generation, transmission, distribution, supply, and trading activities in France, the United Kingdom, Italy, and internationally. The company generates electricity through nuclear, fossil fuel, hydro, solar, wind, biomass, biogas, thermal, and cogeneration plants.

Receive News & Ratings for Electricité de France Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electricité de France and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.