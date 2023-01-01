Efinity Token One Day Trading Volume Hits $570,627.89 (EFI)

Efinity Token (EFI) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 31st. In the last seven days, Efinity Token has traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar. One Efinity Token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0723 or 0.00000437 BTC on popular exchanges. Efinity Token has a total market capitalization of $40.75 million and approximately $570,627.89 worth of Efinity Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Efinity Token Profile

Efinity Token launched on March 31st, 2021. Efinity Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 563,554,621 tokens. Efinity Token’s official message board is enjin.io/blog-tags/efinity. Efinity Token’s official Twitter account is @efinityio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Efinity Token is efinity.io. The Reddit community for Efinity Token is https://reddit.com/r/enjincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Efinity Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Efinity Token (EFI) is the native token of Efinity. Its purpose is to be an NFT highway, not a general computing blockchain. Token creation, transfers and purchases are the network’s priority.Transaction fees on Efinity are designed to stay in the background, and allow users to experience their favorite collectibles without worrying about how the network operates.”

