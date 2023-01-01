ECOMI Price Hits $0.0008 on Top Exchanges (OMI)

ECOMI (OMI) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 1st. During the last week, ECOMI has traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar. One ECOMI token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. ECOMI has a market cap of $213.42 million and approximately $654,597.87 worth of ECOMI was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002653 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000274 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000340 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.36 or 0.00461288 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000194 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $483.94 or 0.02923575 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,886.08 or 0.29517974 BTC.
ECOMI Token Profile
ECOMI (CRYPTO:OMI) is a token. It launched on October 31st, 2017. ECOMI’s total supply is 310,884,471,276 tokens and its circulating supply is 264,382,112,394 tokens. ECOMI’s official Twitter account is @ecomi_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. ECOMI’s official message board is medium.com/ecomi. ECOMI’s official website is www.ecomi.com.
Buying and Selling ECOMI
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ECOMI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ECOMI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ECOMI using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for ECOMI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ECOMI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.