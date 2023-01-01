Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (NYSE:EVF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (NYSE:EVF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,600 shares, an increase of 56.1% from the November 30th total of 19,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 50,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of EVF traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.27. 55,161 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,946. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.46. Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust has a twelve month low of $5.11 and a twelve month high of $7.11.

Get Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust alerts:

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.39%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EVF. First Foundation Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $92,000. Finally, Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $95,000.

(Get Rating)

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating rate loans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.