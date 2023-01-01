Dundee Co. (OTCMKTS:DDEJF) Short Interest Down 59.0% in December

Dundee Co. (OTCMKTS:DDEJF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, a drop of 59.0% from the November 30th total of 18,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Dundee Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of DDEJF stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,253. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.98. Dundee has a 12-month low of $0.84 and a 12-month high of $1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 27.22, a current ratio of 29.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.73 million, a PE ratio of -4.16 and a beta of 0.91.

Dundee (OTCMKTS:DDEJF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 11th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.99 million for the quarter.

About Dundee

Dundee Corporation is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its operating subsidiaries, the firm is engaged in diverse business activities in the areas of investment advisory, corporate finance, energy, resources, agriculture, real estate and infrastructure. The Corporation also holds, directly and indirectly, a portfolio of investments mostly in these key areas, as well as other select investments in both publicly listed and private enterprises.

