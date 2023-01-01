Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC Sells 9,297 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 46.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,571 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,297 shares during the quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Gleason Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Win Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 52.3% in the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 55.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other International Business Machines news, VP Bene Robert F. Del sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.36, for a total value of $445,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,159,083.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:IBM traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $140.89. The company had a trading volume of 2,858,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,953,602. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $127.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.84, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.89. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $115.54 and a 12-month high of $153.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $142.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.06.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $14.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.55 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 41.50% and a net margin of 2.08%. International Business Machines’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.52 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.68%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 481.76%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on IBM shares. UBS Group dropped their price target on International Business Machines from $112.00 to $111.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Societe Generale lowered their price objective on International Business Machines to $129.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. StockNews.com cut International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on International Business Machines from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “inline” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.40.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

