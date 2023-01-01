Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC Sells 775 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,661 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 775 shares during the quarter. Amgen accounts for approximately 0.8% of Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Amgen by 16.7% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 64,413 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $15,672,000 after purchasing an additional 9,239 shares during the period. Culbertson A N & Co Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 19.8% in the third quarter. Culbertson A N & Co Inc now owns 1,450 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 11.8% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 11,931 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,875,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 3.0% in the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 5,158 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 2.3% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 4,097 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $997,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Amgen

In other news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.54, for a total transaction of $159,979.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,818,661.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:AMGN traded down $0.52 on Friday, reaching $262.64. 1,622,035 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,588,260. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.65. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $214.39 and a 1-year high of $296.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $275.96 and its 200-day moving average is $253.96.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported $4.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.56 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 25.96% and a return on equity of 287.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.67 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 17.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $2.13 per share. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.94. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.23%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AMGN shares. Robert W. Baird reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays lowered shares of Amgen from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $234.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Amgen from $297.00 to $299.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $251.33.

About Amgen

(Get Rating)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Further Reading

