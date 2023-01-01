Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 81.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,863 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 34,781 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. United Bank increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 9,734 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 212.4% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 17,358 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,510,000 after acquiring an additional 11,801 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 2,721 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 4,100 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $828,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.62% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Lowe’s Companies

In other news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 57,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.35, for a total value of $12,179,889.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,690,176.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LOW shares. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $237.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $241.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $255.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $205.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $230.92.

Lowe’s Companies stock traded down $3.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $199.24. The company had a trading volume of 2,154,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,995,012. The firm has a market cap of $123.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.16. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $170.12 and a 1 year high of $260.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $202.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $195.48.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.16. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.97% and a negative return on equity of 103.72%. The company had revenue of $23.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.73 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.73 EPS for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be given a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 24th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is presently 41.14%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

Featured Articles

