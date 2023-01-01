Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC Has $572,000 Position in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,272 shares during the quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Unum Group by 74.9% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 39.0% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 229.1% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Unum Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 185.5% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Puneet Bhasin sold 10,725 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.03, for a total value of $440,046.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,347,613.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Puneet Bhasin sold 10,725 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.03, for a total value of $440,046.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,347,613.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 5,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total transaction of $243,108.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,381 shares in the company, valued at $2,043,052.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Unum Group Stock Performance

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UNM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Unum Group from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Unum Group from $42.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Unum Group from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Unum Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.60.

NYSE UNM traded down $0.14 on Friday, hitting $41.03. 778,195 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,262,734. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.90 and its 200 day moving average is $38.71. Unum Group has a 52 week low of $24.23 and a 52 week high of $46.64. The company has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a PE ratio of 6.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.11.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.11. Unum Group had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Unum Group will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Unum Group declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 1st that allows the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Unum Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 28th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 27th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.37%.

Unum Group Profile

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

See Also

