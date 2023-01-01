Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,570,000 shares, an increase of 18.9% from the November 30th total of 8,050,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,970,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.9 days. Approximately 5.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Douglas Emmett Stock Performance

Shares of Douglas Emmett stock traded down $0.14 on Friday, reaching $15.68. 1,214,213 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,882,236. Douglas Emmett has a 1-year low of $15.08 and a 1-year high of $36.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 30.15, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.89.

Get Douglas Emmett alerts:

Douglas Emmett Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.85%. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 146.16%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 595.3% during the third quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,523,742 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,320,000 after buying an additional 1,304,593 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 13.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,474,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $319,244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095,717 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 340.6% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,195,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,445,000 after purchasing an additional 924,195 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 12.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,844,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $228,732,000 after purchasing an additional 759,320 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Douglas Emmett by 53.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,920,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,987,000 after purchasing an additional 672,041 shares during the last quarter. 97.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DEI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Douglas Emmett to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Douglas Emmett in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut shares of Douglas Emmett from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $30.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Douglas Emmett from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Douglas Emmett from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.38.

About Douglas Emmett

(Get Rating)

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Emmett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Emmett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.