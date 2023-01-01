Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,570,000 shares, an increase of 18.9% from the November 30th total of 8,050,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,970,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.9 days. Approximately 5.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Douglas Emmett Stock Performance
Shares of Douglas Emmett stock traded down $0.14 on Friday, reaching $15.68. 1,214,213 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,882,236. Douglas Emmett has a 1-year low of $15.08 and a 1-year high of $36.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 30.15, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.89.
Douglas Emmett Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.85%. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 146.16%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analysts Set New Price Targets
DEI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Douglas Emmett to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Douglas Emmett in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut shares of Douglas Emmett from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $30.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Douglas Emmett from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Douglas Emmett from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.38.
About Douglas Emmett
Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.
Read More
