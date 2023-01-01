Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CWXZF) Short Interest Update

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CWXZF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 605,200 shares, a drop of 19.2% from the November 30th total of 748,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 45.2 days.

Doman Building Materials Group Price Performance

Doman Building Materials Group stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.21. The stock had a trading volume of 4,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,257. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.53. Doman Building Materials Group has a one year low of $3.92 and a one year high of $7.13.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Doman Building Materials Group from C$5.50 to C$5.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Doman Building Materials Group to C$6.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on Doman Building Materials Group to C$6.50 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$6.25 to C$6.50 in a research report on Monday, November 7th.

Doman Building Materials Group Company Profile

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. distributes building materials and related products in Canada, the United States, and Hawai. It distributes a range of building materials, lumber, renovation, and electrical products. The company owns approximately 117,000 acres of private timberlands, and strategic licenses and tenures.

