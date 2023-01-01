Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) Shares Acquired by First Ascent Asset Management LLC

First Ascent Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,694,226 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 56,208 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF makes up approximately 7.3% of First Ascent Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. First Ascent Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $37,680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DFAC. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter worth $348,189,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the third quarter worth $170,074,000. Geometric Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter worth $88,159,000. Forum Financial Management LP raised its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 12.4% in the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 28,186,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,393,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $71,176,000.

DFAC stock opened at $24.28 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.34. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52 week low of $21.99 and a 52 week high of $29.33.

