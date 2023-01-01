Dero Trading 12.7% Higher This Week (DERO)

Dero (DERO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 1st. One Dero coin can currently be bought for $3.98 or 0.00023970 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Dero has a market capitalization of $52.42 million and $101,200.56 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Dero has traded 12.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16,612.92 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0702 or 0.00000423 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $70.82 or 0.00426292 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00021139 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002201 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $148.67 or 0.00894906 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.76 or 0.00094839 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $96.98 or 0.00583751 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006008 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.34 or 0.00248821 BTC.

About Dero

Dero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 27th, 2018. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,164,638 coins. Dero’s official Twitter account is @deroproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Dero is https://reddit.com/r/deroproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dero’s official message board is forum.dero.io. The official website for Dero is dero.io.

Buying and Selling Dero

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is the first crypto project to combine a Proof of Work blockchain with a DAG block structure and wholly anonymous transactions. The fully distributed ledger processes transactions with a twelve-second average block time and is secure against majority hashrate attacks. Dero will be the first CryptoNote blockchain to have smart contracts on its native chain without any extra layers or secondary blockchains.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

