Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:DSNKY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:DSNKY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,400 shares, a decrease of 52.6% from the November 30th total of 74,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

OTCMKTS:DSNKY traded up $0.33 on Friday, hitting $32.19. 39,952 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 109,399. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.33 and a 200-day moving average of $29.28. Daiichi Sankyo has a fifty-two week low of $19.39 and a fifty-two week high of $34.87.

Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited researches and develops, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers trastuzumab deruxtecan, an anti-cancer agent and anti-HER2 antibody drug conjugate; mirogabalin for pain treatment; teneligliptin/canagliflozin for type 2 diabetes mellitus treatment; lacosamide anti-epileptic agent; prasugrel, an antiplatelet agent; denosumab for osteoporosis and bone disorders; teneligliptin for type 2 diabetes mellitus treatment; edoxaban, an anticoagulant; esomeprazole for ulcer treatment; memantine for treating Alzheimer's disease; and laninamivir for anti-influenza treatment.

