CVA Family Office LLC Buys 83,469 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 719,018 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 83,469 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for about 13.0% of CVA Family Office LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $47,764,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 255.7% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 91,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,059,000 after buying an additional 65,569 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 161,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,731,000 after buying an additional 6,405 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 39,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,627,000 after buying an additional 9,870 shares during the last quarter. Kalos Management Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 31,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 176,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,707,000 after buying an additional 1,283 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA SCHD traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $75.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,454,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,263,092. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $65.96 and a 52 week high of $82.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.33.

